Another look at all of WOWO’s Talk Tank panelists

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – WOWO’s Talk Tank 2019 is approaching. General Admission and VIP tickets are still available. The event takes place on Saturday, April 13 at Sweetwater Sound. The event will consist of four panelists; WOWO’s Pat Miller, Buck Sexton, Todd Starnes, Tomi Lahren and will be hosted by our own Kayla Blakeslee.

Pat Miller, host of the Pat Miller Program, will be on the panel. He is a current events/political analyst and host to the Pat Miller Program which can be heard Monday through Friday on NewsTalk 1190 WOWO & 107.5 FM.

Buck Sexton is a political commentator and national security analyst who can be heard Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m., on WOWO. He also appears frequently on Fox News and CNN.

Todd Starnes is the host of Fox News & Commentary and Starnes Country. You can hear Fox News Morning Commentary with Todd Starnes Monday through Friday at 7:55 a.m. on Fort Wayne’s Morning News and on Sunday from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. WOWO.

Tomi Lahren is an American conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren will fill the fourth chair at Talk Tank 2019. She also hosts “First Thoughts” and “Final Thoughts” on Fox Nation, and has been described as one of the “rising stars” of talk radio.

To read the panelist’s full bios, click on their name on the bottom of the page. Tickets are still available for purchase. To buy tickets for Talk Tank 2019 click here.

Pat Miller

Buck Sexton

Todd Starnes

Tomi Lahren