A look at Talk Tank 2019 panelist Todd Starnes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Todd Starnes is the host of Fox News & Commentary and Starnes Country. You can hear Fox News Morning Commentary with Todd Starnes Monday through Friday at 7:55 a.m. on Fort Wayne’s Morning News and on Sunday from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. WOWO.

Todd is also a columnist for FoxNews.com and also appears on Fox News Channel. He has a syndicated column on TownHall.com, Charisma News, Christian Post and The Tea Party Network News.

Public speaking is another thing Starnes does frequently. His venues include The Reagan Ranch, The Billy Graham Library, Values Voter Summit and the National Religious Broadcasters Convention.

Starnes has written several books including God Bless America: Real Stories From the Front Lines of the Attack on Traditional Values, Dispatches from Bitter America: A Gun Toting, Chicken Eating Son of a Baptist’s Culture War Stories, The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again and Silencing The Lambs: How Truth Became the New Hate Speech.

Todd has been awarded with the National Religious Broadcasters Board of Director’s Award, the RTNDA Edward R. Murrow Award which and an Associated Press Mark Twain Award.

When Todd is not talking politics he spends his spare time being very active in his church, playing golf, following SEC football and eating barbecue.

Todd Starnes with be in Fort Wayne on April 13 for Talk Tank 2019. The event takes place at Sweetwater Sound. Starnes will participate in a panel discussion alongside WOWO’s Pat Miller and Kayla Blakeslee, Tomi Lahren and Buck Sexton.

