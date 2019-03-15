A look at Talk Tank 2019 panelist Pat Miller

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Pat Miller is a current events/political analyst and host to the Pat Miller Program which can be heard Monday through Friday on NewsTalk 1190 WOWO & 107.5 FM.

Miller has emceed for Glenn Beck at the Rally for America in Auburn, Indiana in 2003 and the National Rally for America in Huntington, West Virginia. He has also been the emcee for several political dinners, me, tings and rallies in Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan.

Miller has also served as a keynote speaker for various political events. He has spoken at many political rallies, churches, schools and religious events in 47 states and five countries.

Miller has also participated in events with political dignitaries, including Congressmen Marlin Stutzman and Jim Banks, Senators Mike Braun, Todd Young and Lindsey Graham, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, and Vice President Mike Pence.

Pat Miller is very active and committed to Allen County Right to Life and Indiana Right to Life.

On top of working in politics, radio, church and other community events, Miller is the General Agent of Miller Insurance/Financial in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Pat received his education at Indiana Central College, which is now the University of Indianapolis. He also attended Baptist Bible College.

Pat has been married to Kim, or as WOWOland knows her, as “The lovely Mrs. Miller” since 1975. He is the father to daughters Shannon and Courtney, and BJ “The Mighty Wonder Pup.”

Talk Tank is April 13th at Sweetwater Sound in Fort Wayne from 3pm to 5:30pm, and will feature Miller, Tomi Lahren, Todd Starnes, and Buck Sexton as featured speakers. Kayla Blakeslee will moderate. Buy tickets and learn more here.