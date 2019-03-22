A look at Talk Tank 2019 panelist Buck Sexton

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Buck Sexton is a political commentator and national security analyst who can be heard Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m., on WOWO.

He also appears frequently on Fox News and CNN.

Before his career in political commentary, Sexton formerly served as a CIA officer in the Counterterrorism Center (CTC) and the Office of Iraq Analysis. He also served in the New York Police Department Intelligence Division working on counterterrorism issues.

Many listeners may recognize Sexton for his time spent as the host of The Buck Sexton Show formerly known as Buck Sexton with America Now. He has also served as a guest host on the three largest nationwide conservative radio talk shows, The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Sean Hannity Show and The Glenn Beck Program.

Prior to joining Premiere Networks, he hosted a weekday show on TheBlaze Radio Network.

Sexton will be in Fort Wayne on April 13 for Talk Tank 2019. The event takes place at Sweetwater Sound. Check out Sexton, alongside WOWO’s Pat Miller and Kayla Blakeslee, Tomi Lahren and Todd Starnes.

