Saturday, March 31st, 2018
Buy your tickets today to be a part of WOWO’s 1st annual TALK TANK event! See WOWO’s own Charly Butcher and Pat Miller alongside Buck Sexton, host of the Buck Sexton Show, Fox News Commentator and former intelligence officer with the Central Intelligence Agency. The trio will be live on stage in a lively and engaging round-table discussion of the day’s news and events as we close in on the May 8th primaries. Discuss, debate, have fun and connect with other WOWO listeners! Saturday. March 31, 2018 3 p.m., to 5 p.m., at the Northern Indiana Events Center.
- $20 for General Admission, $50 for VIP.
- Purchase online using credit and the link below.
- Local sponsors and vendors will be on-site to visit prior to, during and after the event plus a cash bar.
- Doors will open for VIP at 2:30pm for Meet & Greets. Doors will open at 3:00 p.m., for General Admission. Event to start at 4:00 p.m.
- Call 260.447.5511 and ask to talk to WOWO Program Director, Kayla Blakeslee, for details.