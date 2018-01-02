Saturday, March 31st, 2018

Buy your tickets today to be a part of WOWO’s 1st annual TALK TANK event! See WOWO’s own Charly Butcher and Pat Miller alongside Buck Sexton, host of the Buck Sexton Show, Fox News Commentator and former intelligence officer with the Central Intelligence Agency. The trio will be live on stage in a lively and engaging round-table discussion of the day’s news and events as we close in on the May 8th primaries. Discuss, debate, have fun and connect with other WOWO listeners! Saturday. March 31, 2018 3 p.m., to 5 p.m., at the Northern Indiana Events Center.