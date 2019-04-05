A look at Talk Tank 2019 panelist Tomi Lahren

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – American conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren will fill the fourth chair at Talk Tank 2019.

Lahren hosts “First Thoughts” and “Final Thoughts” on Fox Nation, and has been described as one of the “rising stars” of talk radio.

Lahren grew up in Rapid City, South Dakota, and graduated from University of Nevada, Las Vegas in 2014 with a B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science.

Previously, she served in a communications role at Great America Alliance (GAA), a Super Pac supporting President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election bid. She also hosted “Tomi” on The Blaze and “On Point with Tomi Lahren” on One America News Network.

Lahren joined the Fox News Channel as a contributor in August 2017.

She describes herself as a “constitutional conservative” and says she is a commentator, not a journalist.

With millions of Facebook fans, Lahren is well-known for her “Final Thoughts” videos, where she offers commentary on topics ranging from politics to pop culture.

Lahren will take the stage for Talk Tank 2019 alongside Buck Sexton, Todd Starnes and Pat Miller on April 13th at Sweetwater Sound. It’s not too late to purchase your tickets!

