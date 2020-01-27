Man critical after being shot in face

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is clinging to life after being shot in the face last night.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers were called to the 4200 block of Warsaw Street at about 11:20pm after someone fired shots into a home, hitting the man while he was inside.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his injuries were considered life-threatening.

This is the fourth shooting in southern or southeast Fort Wayne in the past two weeks involving shots being fired into a home; an 8-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were hurt, and a 49-year-old man was killed in the prior shootings.

There’s no word yet on if this latest attack is connected. Police have confirmed the three other shootings are linked.