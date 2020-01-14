Another boy shot in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For the second time this week, a child has been shot in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Police Department tells WOWO News it happened at a home in the 3800 block of Euclid Avenue at about 10:43pm Monday. There was a knock at the door, and when the 13-year-old answered, he was shot.

Police say there were multiple shots fired, and there are currently no suspects. The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

An 8-year-old boy was shot early Sunday at a home on Logan Avenue; he was initially in critical condition but has since improved.

There’s no word on if the shootings are related, and police are asking the community to help track down who’s responsible.

“We need to continue to work together to put an end to this,” says Officer Sofia Rosales-Scatena. “Our detectives are working tirelessly on these shootings. Please come forward with any information you may have about these or any other shootings.”