Recent rash of shootings in Fort Wayne are linked

FORT WAYNE, In (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are saying that a rash of shootings into homes on the city’s South-east side are all connected.

Two of those shootings resulted in children being injured and in the other, a man died from gunshot wounds. The first shooting was in Logan Avenue that injured a 9 year old boy. The next day, a 13 year old boy answered a knock at the door near Irwin Elementary School and was struck and seriously injured by gunfire. Then, during the early morning hours Monday, someone shot through the home of Than Khan Kai on Senate Avenue, killing him.

Police have connected the three shootings and have persons of interest – but are still asking anyone with information to come forward.