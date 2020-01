FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man fatally shot early Monday in Fort Wayne has been identified.

According to the Allen County Coroner’s office, 49-year-old Than Khai was shot in the neck while inside a home in the 3400 block of Senate Avenue just past midnight Monday. Police say he was hit by a shot fired from outside the home.

Khai’s death is the third homicide of the year in Allen County. So far there have been no arrests and his case is still under investigation.