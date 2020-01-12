Eight-year-old critically injured in Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An eight-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting early this morning in eastern Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Police Department was called to a home in the 3200 block of Logan Avenue at 1:57 am on a report of a shooting. Officers found the boy inside the home with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, but his condition worsened by the time he reached the hospital.

Police say the boy was inside the home at the time of the shooting and was hit by a bullet fired from outside. Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses that were inside the home at the time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.