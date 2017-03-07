Driver that fled from crash on W. Jefferson Blvd., appears in court

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The man accused of running from a fiery crash two weeks ago, that killed two people and injured three others, appeared in court for the first time Monday.

RELATED: FWPD identifies man who fled fatal crash

Police say 31-year-old Justin Votaw ran from the crash on West Jefferson Boulevard near Swinney Park. The crash that took the lives of 23-year-old Jonathan Tracy and 24-year-old Alisa Arsenau.

RELATED: Allen County Coroner identifies two victims killed in fiery crash

Votaw is preliminarily charged with three felonies and two misdemeanors for leaving the scene of a crash with death or injuries.

RELATED: Two killed, three injured in W. Jefferson Blvd. crash, one driver ran from scene

Court document say Votaw was driving a friend’s BMW when he bumped Tracy’s Jetta, sending it sideways into oncoming traffic. The Jetta then hit the BMW and burst into flames.

In the court documents Votaw’s passenger told police he had a hard time getting out of the wreckage, but once he did, he couldn’t find him. Votaw then went to the hospital the next day and told nurses he’d been the driver in the crash, but he never called 911 to report it.

According to our partners in new at ABC 21, his case will go before a judge Thursday morning and the case is expected to be moved up to Superior Court.

RELATED: Driver that fled from fatal crash on W. Jefferson Blvd, arrested