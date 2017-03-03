Driver that fled from fatal crash on W. Jefferson Blvd, arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An arrest has been made in connection to the double-fatal crash on W. Jefferson Boulevard near Swinney Park.

31-year-old Justin Votaw, the driver who police say left the scene of the Feb. 20th crash that took the lives of 23-year-old Jonathan Tracy and 24-year-old Alisa Arsenau, was arrested Friday, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Votaw, was located shortly after the crash, but no charges were immediately filed.

Preliminary charges include five counts of leaving the scene — two of those counts with the stipulation that the accident caused a death.

Bond is set at $31,000.00