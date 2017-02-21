Two killed, three injured in W. Jefferson Blvd. crash, one driver ran from scene

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A three car crash on West Jefferson Boulevard left two people dead, three people injured and police looking for one of the drivers involved.

Monday night, just after 11:00 p.m., officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to the 1800 block of West Jefferson Blvd. in reference to a three vehicle crash with injuries. One of the vehicles was fully engulfed in flames. The Fort Wayne Fire Department arrived on scene and they extinguished the fire and two victims were located inside the car. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three additional victims from the other vehicles were transported to a local hospital in stable condition. Officers received information from witnesses the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash ran from the scene. Officers are currently looking for that driver.

Meanwhile, as of 4:00 a.m., Tuesday, W. Jefferson Blvd. was still closed to all traffic between Thieme Drive and Main Street. The roadway will remain closed while investigators process the scene.