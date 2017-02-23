Allen County Coroner identifies two victims killed in fiery crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner has identified the two victims, killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday night, as 23-year-old Jonathan Tracy, and 24-year-old Alisa Arseneau.

The coroner ruled the cause of death, for both victims, as blunt force injuries due to the crash and the manner of death has been ruled an accident. Both victims were from Fort Wayne and involved in the Feb. 20th crash on W. Jefferson Boulevard.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, one of the vehicles was fully engulfed in flames. The Fort Wayne Fire Department arrived and they extinguished the fire and that’s when the two victims were found inside the car.

RELATED: Two killed, three injured in W. Jefferson Blvd. crash, one driver ran from scene

Tracy is the 1st traffic fatality in Allen County for 2017 and Arseneau is the 2nd traffic fatality in Allen County this year.

Three other people were injured in the accident. Meanwhile, the crash is still being investigated.