FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): We now know who fled the scene of a fatal crash that happened Monday night.

The Fort Wayne Police Department tells our Partners in News at ABC21 31-year-old Justin Votaw was who ran from the city of the crash on West Jefferson Blvd near Swinney Park that took the lives of 23-year-old Jonathan Tracy and 24-year-old Alisa Arsenau.

Police have reportedly been in contact with Votaw, but no charges have been filed yet. The investigation is still underway.