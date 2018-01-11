Police capture second suspect in Belmont Beverage robbery, connected to other recent robberies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The second suspect involved in the recent robbery of the Belmont Beverage located on E. Tillman Road, has been captured.

Turns out, Gregory Garland, 38, of Fort Wayne is also tied to the recent robberies of the Blue Jacket Clothing Company and the St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store.

Officers were able to track him down Thursday afternoon, after receiving a phone call from an employee of the Blue Jacket Thrift Store saying the man who robbed them on Jan. 4 had popped his head inside the business, but left after seeing people inside. The employee also said he took off on a bicycle.

After following the bike’s tire tracks and Garland’s very distinctive boot print, he was captured on E. Taber Street. However, before being apprehended, he advanced at one of the officers. A Taser was used and Garland fell to the ground.

Garland also had an active warrant for his arrest. He’s facing two felony counts of robbery and one count of resisting law enforcement.

