Man robs local nonprofit, FW police need help identifying suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department are asking for your help in identifying the suspect captured in the above surveillance photographs.

On Thursday, January 4, at approximately 10:35 a.m., the suspect entered the Blue Jacket Clothing Company, located at 2826 S. Calhoun Street and robbed the business of an unknown amount of cash.

He was seen leaving the area on a bicycle.

The suspect is described as black, wearing a blue and black outer coat with a hood.

Anyone that might recognize this individual is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).