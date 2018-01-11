Police nab one of two armed robbery suspects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police have arrested one of the two men involved in the armed robbery of a Fort Wayne liquor store last week.

Fort Wayne Police Department spokesman Michael Joyner tells WOWO news Eddrell Scott was apprehended last night.

Scott was the subject that forced police into a standoff yesterday afternoon at a home near Parkview Field, which ended up a dud when police broke in and found the home empty.

Scott was arrested after a traffic stop last night, in which police say he put up a fight and started to thrash around when officers tried to handcuff him, grabbing one officer’s vest before being taken to the ground. He’s been charged with armed robbery and resisting arrest.

Police are still looking for the second suspect in the robbery at Belmont Beverage on Tillman Road, during which one of them put a gun to an employee’s head and demanded cash.