Two Belmont Beverage robbery suspects need identified, police say

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department are asking for your help with identifying the two robbery suspect’s captured in the surveillance photographs above.

The two men are wanted for robbing the Belmont Beverage Store located at 1414 E. Tillman Road, around 10:20 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 3.

When officers arrived, they learned the cashier of the store was attacked by a man with a gun. The man put the gun to the woman’s head and stated, “Open the register!” She opened the register and fell to the ground, according to a police report.

As the suspect pulled out the cash drawer, another man yelled, “Come on man let’s go!”

After taking cash from a second register and taking cartons of cigarettes, the duo ran out the front door.

Meantime, another employee was helping a customer in the back of the store when she heard her coworker screaming. She grabbed a phone, ran into a bathroom and called police.

A surveillance photo of the vehicle used by the two suspects is below.

If anyone should recognize these two suspects, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).