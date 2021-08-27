Manchester schools move to virtual learning due to COVID cases

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WOWO): For the third time this week, another area school district is moving to remote learning due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Manchester Community Schools announced Thursday that they will be conducting e-learning days for all students today and Monday, August 30th, “due to positive COVID cases and quarantined students and staff.”

All extracurricular and athletic events are also canceled through Monday.

Earlier this week both Smith-Green Community Schools and East Noble High School also announced that in-person learning would be suspended due to COVID-19 cases. North Adams Community Schools also enacted a mask mandate.

The Indiana Department of Health reported more than 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. Patients under the age of 18 now make up 12.5% of cases in Indiana but only 0.1% of COVID-19 deaths.