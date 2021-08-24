Spread of COVID-19 forces Smith-Green schools back to remote learning

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WOWO): A Whitley County school district is returning to virtual learning thanks to the spread of COVID-19.

Smith-Green Community Schools will be moving to virtual learning for two weeks starting Wednesday, according to Superintendent Daniel Hile, thanks to what he calls a “large percentage” of both students and staff under quarantine.

Hile says families will be contacted by their kids’ teachers about the process and adds that extracurricular activities will continue as planned.

Students are expected to return to class on September 7th.