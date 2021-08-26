East Noble High School moves to e-learning due to COVID

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): Another area school district is moving to e-learning after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

East Noble Schools Superintendent Teresa Gremaux announced Wednesday that East Noble High School students will move to e-learning days on August 27th, 30th, and 31st due to what she called “numerous COVID positive and quarantined students and staff” making it “difficult to conduct normal operations.”

All extracurricular activities will also be canceled until September 1st, which is when they hope to resume in-person learning.

The news comes after Smith-Green Community Schools moved to e-learning for two weeks, and North Adams Schools instituted a mask mandate, both happening this week and related to the spread of COVID-19.