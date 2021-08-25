North Adams schools add mask mandate

DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO): Students attending classes in the North Adams Community Schools district will need to wear a mask inside school buildings, starting today.

Superintendent Kim Hiatt says the move is due to the rapid spread of local COVID-19 cases, as well as based on a recommendation from Adams County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Ainsworth.

You can watch Hiatt’s update and her reasoning behind it below:

Fort Wayne Community Schools also requires students and staff to “mask up” when indoors, and both the Allen and Noble County Health Commissioners have issued public health advisories this week regarding the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Smith-Green Community Schools also switched to virtual learning for at least two weeks, starting today, as a result of COVID-19 cases.

Find the latest state COVID-19 data here.