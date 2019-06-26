Fort Wayne “unlikely” to appeal “Pay-to-Play law” ruling

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne will probably let a court ruling that struck down a so-called “pay to play” ordinance go unchallenged.

According to the Journal Gazette, City Council Attorney Joe Bonahoom says Mayor Tom Henry’s administration is not likely to appeal the ruling, which was handed down earlier this month and declared that the ordinance – which limited companies who donated more than $2,000 to a city official’s political campaign from bidding on city contracts – violated state campaign finance laws.

Henry was an opponent of the idea and vetoed it twice, but was overridden by a City Council vote. Eventually, a construction firm sued.

The City has a July 11th deadline to appeal. Councilman John Crawford, who supported the law, said the ruling proves Indiana politics amount to a “cozy little hot tub.”