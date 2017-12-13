Council overrides “Pay to Play” veto

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Veto overridden.

The Fort Wayne City Council overrode Mayor Tom Henry’s veto of an ordinance that limits who gets city contracts by a 6-3 vote last night.

The so-called “pay to play” ordinance restricts any company that donates more than $2,000 a year to an elected city official’s campaign fund from bidding for city work. Mayor Henry vetoed the bill last week, saying it violated state law on local governments meddling with campaign finance rules, but the bill’s supporters argue they’re not: they say the bill is just changing the requirements to get a city contract, not limiting donations.

It was sponsored by Councilmen John Crawford and Jason Arp.

Councilmen Michael Barranda, Glynn Hines and Geoff Paddock voted against overriding the Mayor’s rejection of the bill.

It takes effect January 1st.