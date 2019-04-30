Construction firm suing Fort Wayne over “Pay to Play” ordinance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A construction firm is suing over the city of Fort Wayne’s “pay to play” ordinance.

Developed by City Council President Dr. John Crawford and Councilman Jason Arp, the law, which was vetoed by Mayor Tom Henry but overturned by the Council in late 2017, limits any corporate campaign donations to candidates for city office at $2,000 per calendar year, or else the donor will be ineligible for city contracts.

Mayor Henry said in his veto that he felt the ordinance violated state and federal constitutions. Now our Partners in News at ABC 21 report Witwer Construction is suing, saying it violates the company’s rights under the “Indiana Home Rule Act.”

Supporters of the bill say it doesn’t meddle with campaign finance rules, it only changed the requirements to get a city contract.