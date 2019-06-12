Judge rules against Fort Wayne “Pay to Play” law

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne has lost a court fight over its so-called “Pay to Play” ordinance.

The City Council passed the law in 2018. It blocks any company that makes a donation of more than $2,000 to a City official’s political campaign from bidding on city contracts.

Kyle and Kimberly Witwer of Witwer Construction sued, and the Journal Gazette reports an Allen Superior Court judge ruled in their favor, blocking the city from enforcing the law. The judge argued that the ordinance violates the state’s Home Rule Act.

Mayor Tom Henry had vetoed the resolution, saying it would lead to a legal fight, but he was overruled by follow-up Council votes.