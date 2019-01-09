Fort Wayne Metals to lease space at Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Metals has signed a letter of intent to lease a materials research and development space at Electric Works.

This will be located on the west campus of the former General Electric complex.

“Our investment in facilities, research and talent will help build the infrastructure necessary to meet this demand, and we are excited to be able to establish a presence at Electric Works and take advantage of the unique resources and opportunities it offers our team,” said Scott Glaze, president and CEO of the company.

Fort Wayne Metals previously announced in October 2017 plans to invest $51.1 million and add more than 300 jobs by 2021.

Fort Wayne Metals joins Parkview Health, Medical Informatics Engineering and Indiana Tech to sign lease agreements with the mixed-use development near downtown Fort Wayne.