Indiana Tech signs letter of intent for Electric Works project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Tech has signed a letter of intent to lease space at Electric Works, the former General Electric site in downtown Fort Wayne.

Indiana Tech intends to lease 10,000 square feet of space in building 19 on the west campus. Current design concepts for building 19 include rentable space of more than 230,000 square feet.

The university is still exploring options for the most appropriate use of its space within the project, and once the plans are further developed, Indiana Tech will enter into an official lease.

“We are thrilled to enter into this collaboration with Indiana Tech,” said Jeff Kingsbury of the Electric Works development team. “We are creating a district that will be the convergence of innovation, energy and culture.”