Parkview Health to join Electric Works project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Electric Works project has received a major lease commitment from northeast Indiana’s largest employer.

Parkview Health is in the process of finalizing a 10-year deal with developer RTM Ventures to be a tenant in the redevelopment project. The healthcare provider plans on opening a clinic to address what they call a medically underserved area of Fort Wayne.

Parkview has also expressed interest in the public food market that is planned to be a part of the project and looks to partner with higher education institutions to develop a dedicated research and innovation space at Electric Works.

“We believe in the redemptive qualities of this project and its potential to make our region more competitive when it comes to talent attraction,” said Mike Packnett, President and CEO of Parkview Health. “We recognize that this project – and others currently underway in our community – are crucial to advancing our region as a destination for business growth, strong neighborhoods and quality of place characteristics that are attractive and unique.”

“Parkview Health believes in the vision for Electric Works and the transformational impact it will have on this community and region,” said Josh Parker of RTM Ventures. “This is a true community development project, and it will take the leadership of this community to be successful – we’re incredibly grateful to Parkview for their commitment to the future of downtown Fort Wayne and the entire northeast Indiana region.”

The Electric Works project faces a crucial vote from the Fort Wayne City Council tonight. The Council will decide on a $10-million funding package, with money coming from the city’s Legacy Fund. It’s part of $65-million in local funding the developers say is crucial to the project’s success.