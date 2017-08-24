Eckhart Public Library to open temporary location at Auburn Plaza

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) – The Eckhart Public Library could soon be up and running in a new temporary location.

After a fire ravaged its main branch in Auburn, Eckhart library officials are hoping to have the temporary location open for business by October, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

The library has been offering limited services, but those services will expand with the new temporary site in the former Legacy Hallmark location at Auburn Plaza.

Officials say they expect to stay at that site while repairs are done on the main library.

Investigators say the fire that forced the closure of the Eckhart Public Library was intentionally set. The arsonist has since been arrested.

