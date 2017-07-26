Library damaged by arson offering services once again

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): An Auburn library that was nearly destroyed by an arson early this month is back open… so to speak.

The historic Eckhart Public Library’s main building on South Jackson Street isn’t usable, and won’t be until at least a year from now, as restoration and rebuilding efforts get underway.

But that won’t stop library officials who have set up shop at two locations: adult services are operating out of the library’s genealogy building nearby, and children’s services have been moved to a teen library about a block away, according to the News-Sentinel.

The donations that came in right after the fire were credited for getting things back up and running.

A 24-year-old Auburn man has been charged, after police say he dropped a firework into the building’s book and video return drop box. 95% of the library’s main building was damaged.