Arrest made in Auburn library arson

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): A firework dropped into a library drop box.

That’s what police in Auburn say started a fire that did severe damage to the Eckhart Public Library on July 2nd, forcing the library’s closure. All of its audiobooks and DVDs were destroyed, as was much of the first floor of the building, while the second floor and basement also suffered damage.

24-year-old Nykolas Elkin was arrested Thursday night on felony arson and explosive device charges.