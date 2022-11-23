Allen County Commissioners select new jail site

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Commissioners have selected a site on the former International Harvester campus for the new Allen County Jail.

Commissioners approved a motion for a purchase agreement of the site at 2911 Meyer Road in East Fort Wayne. The total acreage for the site is around 140 acres, with about 250,000-square feet in the buildings on the site. The jail would be built on farmland next to the buildings there. There is a neighborhood on Medford Drive, which is land next to the proposed site.

A proposed site at Adams Center Road was not selected after proximity to schools, wetland and drainage issues and utility location problems.

The Meyer Road location earned the top ranking among the four finalists. Other sites strongly considered included a site off Hillegas Road and land off of Ferguson Road.

Allen County officials were ordered by a federal judge to address overcrowding and understaffing at the current jail downtown in April of this year. That stems from a class-action lawsuit filed by inmate Vincent Morris in January of 2020.