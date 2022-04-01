Federal judge orders changes for Allen County Jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A U.S. District Court of Northern Indiana judge has ruled that the Allen County Jail must make changes to combat the overcrowded and understaffed facility.

The case, filed in January 2020 by inmate Vincent Morris, became a class-action lawsuit with legal counsel from the ACLU of Indiana. Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux and the Allen County Commissioners are named as defendants.

The suit cites that the jail, built in 1981, has 732 beds, but was operating with an average daily population of 861 in 2019.

The injunction issued by Judge Damon Liechty on Thursday requires a safe environment for detainees, the Sheriff to increase staffing, to give prisoners access to recreation outside of their cells for a minimum of 5 one-hour periods each week and to develop a plan within 45 days to address long-term solutions to ongoing problems. That could involve the construction of a new or expanded Allen County Jail.

That plan will be reviewed on June 16.

You can view the court documents here.