FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Commissioners have made design plans for the new Allen County Jail available online.

The designs from Elevatus Architecture call for 225 to 250 beds with two man cells, four man cells, and dorms. As well as plans for mental health housing, a medical clinic, and infirmary.

The building plans also show a horizontal concept with no towers, and a “civic but modest look and feel”.