Local leaders voice their concerns over new jail proposal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker and other local leaders spoke Tuesday afternoon at the Adams Township Fire Department on Paulding Road to voice concerns over the recent jail proposal.

Last Friday, county commissioners announced plans to build a new jail facility on land that the county owns near the intersection of Adams Center and Paulding Roads. Tucker said that she and the residents that she represents in the 6th district were excluded in the discussion for the new jail location.

Concerns presented include the proximity to a local elementary school and the potential impact on development in southeast Fort Wayne. Other locations were offered as suggestions, most notably, the Irene Byron Health Site on Lima Road.

In a release to the media, Tucker said, “I would hope that the County will consider all possible options, and not just take the path of least resistance. The egregious decision does nothing but continue a generational tendency of disrespecting the residents of Southeast Fort Wayne.”

During the press conference Tucker added, “I personally don’t want to support a jail going in anybody’s community.”