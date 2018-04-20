WOWO Wins National Award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The National Association of Broadcasters has announced 2018’s Service to America award winners and WOWO is bringing home first place for Penny Pitch 2017. The 2017 Penny Pitch campaign benefited the Shepherd’s House.

The award recognizes outstanding community service by local broadcasters all across the country. “This year’s winners represent the ethos of broadcasting and the industry’s unwavering commitment to public service,” said NABEF President Marcellus Alexander. “We look forward to honoring these outstanding stations in the nation’s capital.”

WOWO’s annual Penny Pitch campaign has been providing grants to individuals and not-for-profit organizations serving Northeast Indiana since 1948. The initiative aims to help those who are either disadvantaged or physically handicapped by supporting charities that have a similar mission. In 2017, the campaign raised more than $200,000 for The Shepherd’s House, which provides temporary housing for homeless military veterans living with addictions. The Shepherd’s House recently had its federal funding reduced, but WOWOLand generated enough money to help keep the facility open for nearly six more months.

“It’s truly humbling,” said Kayla Blakeslee, WOWO’s Program Director. “When I asked our General Manager, Jim Allgeier, if WOWO could submit an entry, he asked me if I thought WOWO could win. I told him no, but that I believed the Shepherd’s House could.”

WOWO’s 2017 Penny Pitch campaign, benefiting the Shepherd’s House, was also just

awarded first place by the Indiana Associated Press for Best Community Impact.

“Thank you WOWOLand, for helping us serve northeast Indiana with award-winning coverage,” said Blakeslee.

WOWO will be honored in Washington, D.C. on June 12.