Ruoff Home Mortgage writes $25,000 check to 2017’s Penny Pitch recipient, Shepherd’s House

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Shortly after WOWO’s annual two-day Penny Pitch radiothon came to an end Friday, December 15, WOWO received one final call.

Mark Music, president and CEO of Ruoff Home Mortgage, reached out to WOWO and said he wanted to make a contribution to this year’s Penny Pitch recipient, Shepherd’s House.

“We love those guys, (Shepherd’s House) and were thrilled to hear that they were named the beneficiary of Penny Pitch,” said Music.

He then proceed to say he would like to donate $25,000 to this year’s recipient.

The 2017 WOWO Penny Pitch raised a total of $176,407 for the Fort Wayne organization that helps homeless veterans struggling with addictions. However, with Music’s contribution, that takes this year’s Penny Pitch total just over $200,000.

“It’s just amazing. It’ll go a long way to help the veterans… the generosity of the listening area is overwhelming. It’s hard to put into words,” said House Manager Kenny Barr.

Watch the staff find out about the large donation below:

The Shepherd’s House is a transitional home for homeless veterans, with a specific focus on those struggling with addictions. Veterans helped by the organization receive counseling, job training, help breaking their addictions, food and shelter as they get their lives back together.

If you’re like Music and you would still like to donate, you can do so, as the campaign runs through December 31st, by clicking here or texting the word “PENNY” to 46862.