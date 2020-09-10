WOWO Talk Tank 2021 date set

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): After postponing this year’s Talk Tank event due to coronavirus concerns, WOWO has finalized the event’s new rescheduled date.

Nationally-known political commentator Bill O’Reilly will headline Talk Tank 2021 on May 8th, 2021 at the Embassy Theatre in downtown Fort Wayne. Tickets already bought for the 2020 event will be honored, but refunds are available at the Embassy box office for those who want one.

This year’s event was postponed, then rescheduled due to the ongoing pandemic. A virtual Talk Tank with Fox News television and radio host Sean Hannity was scheduled for September 22nd at 6:30pm. You can sign up for that by clicking here.