WOWO Talk Tank with Bill O’Reilly rescheduled for October 16

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Due to coronavirus concerns, a special WOWO event featuring nationally-known political commentator Bill O’Reilly has been delayed.

“Due to the recent circumstances surrounding COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution for the health of our guests, the Bill O’Reilly show date scheduled for June 12th has been postponed to October 16th,” O’Reilly’s management says. “Ticket holders should keep their tickets, which will be valid for the new date.”

The event is still planned to be held at the Embassy Theatre in downtown Fort Wayne.

Keep up with the latest Talk Tank related announcements, and buy tickets, through this link.