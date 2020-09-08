WOWO Talk Tank 2020 postponed, Virtual Talk Tank announced

Due to issues surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, WOWO’s previously-announced Talk Tank 2020 as part of Bill O’Reilly’s Who Wants to be President? tour has been delayed to 2021.

In its place for this year, WOWO has announced a Virtual Talk Tank 2020, with featured host Sean Hannity, for Tuesday, September 22nd at 6:30pm (ET) in a Town Hall style of event.

All WOWO listeners are invited to the Hannity “Live Free or Die” event and can receive access by signing up for the WOWO Email Club by texting the word EMAIL to 46862 or clicking here. All who sign up before the show will receive a link before it begins.

The Virtual Talk Tank event will be free to all who sign up for the WOWO Email Club.

Those who purchased tickets to Talk Tank 2020 featuring Bill O’Reilly at the Embassy Theatre in Fort Wayne are encouraged to hold onto them, as plans are in the works to set a rescheduled date in 2021. Those who wish for a refund may contact the Embassy box office at 260-424-5665.