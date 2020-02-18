BIll O’Reilly to headline Talk Tank 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The featured speaker for WOWO’s Talk Tank 2020 event has been announced.

WOWO Radio will welcome nationally-known conservative commentator Bill O’Reilly to Fort Wayne on Friday, June 12th at 7pm at the Embassy Theatre as part of his “Who Wants to be the President?” tour.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at noon at the Embassy box office and at Ticketmaster.com.

WOWO listeners can buy tickets early, starting Wednesday at 10am, at WOWO.com by clicking on the Talk Tank banner and using the presale code “WOWO.”

O’Reilly is a journalist, author, and former television host who hosted the O’Reilly Factor on Fox News Channel from 1996 to 2017. It was the highest-rated cable news show for 16 years. He has since hosted the No Spin News podcast, available on major podcasting platforms.

O’Reilly’s “O’Reilly Update” can be heard on WOWO every weekday at 5:50pm.