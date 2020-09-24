WOWO Penny Pitch to join forces with Christmas on Broadway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two Fort Wayne holiday traditions are coming together.

While the annual WOWO Penny Pitch fundraiser traditionally kicks off at the annual Fort Wayne Komets Thanksgiving night hockey game, this year the Komets’ season-opener has been pushed back to December 4th… which would be less than a week before the fundraiser’s annual radiothon, set for December 10th and 11th.

That’s where Steve Shine, co-organizer of the annual Christmas on Broadway event, comes in:

“The tree will serve as a beacon of hope for the community, and having the Penny Pitch activity also associated with that – to help a charitable organization do great things for this community – that’s what this is all about,” Shine says.

Bright orange buckets will be spotted on both sides of Broadway as volunteers collect donations. Christmas on Broadway is set for November 20th at Broadway Plaza near downtown Fort Wayne.