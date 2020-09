FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The application process for the 2020 WOWO Penny Pitch has begun.

Since 1948, WOWO Radio has raised money for grants for not-for-profit organizations in the Fort Wayne, Allen County, and Northeast Indiana regions every December. It’s the longest-running local charity that benefits area families.

Last year’s effort raised more than $100,000 for Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

To apply, click here.

The deadline for applications is October 14th.