With normal procedures of “WOWO Penny Pitch” somewhat being forced into modifications this season, the great Fort Wayne holiday tradition will instead kick-off its campaign this winter with another Fort Wayne holiday time staple.

Steve Shine joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to talk about Penny Pitch getting kicked off as part of Christmas on Broadway.

