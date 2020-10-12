Woman dies from late September house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman injured in a fire that injured one of her children and killed two others has now died.

33-year-old Janice Williams died Sunday after being in the hospital since September 24th, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Williams and her three children were pulled from a house fire by Fort Wayne firefighters that day in the 3800 block of Chancery Place.

Two of her children, a two-year-old and an 11-month-old, also died from injuries sustained in the blaze.