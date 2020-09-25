Child dies from injuries in Thursday morning fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A sad update to an early-morning house fire that happened yesterday in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department pulled a woman and three children from a home in the 3800 block of Chancery Place yesterday at around 5am.

The Allen County Coroner now tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that one of the children has died from injuries sustained in the blaze, while the woman and the two other children are in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.