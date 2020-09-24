Several injured in early-morning fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Multiple injuries were reported after an early-morning fire in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says crews were called to a home in the 3800 block of Chancery Place at 4:48am today to find a fire in the home’s living room. One adult and three children were rescued, and the fire was under control within twenty minutes.

All four received treatment and transportation to a nearby hospital, and the Fire Department adds that no firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.